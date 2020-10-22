All courses open in AUD 2nd cut-off list

In the first cut-off list, AUD had announced 99% cut-off in Psychology for non-NCT candidates, and 97.5% for NCT candidates. In the second cut-off, these have come down to 98.25% and 97% respectively.

All undergraduate courses across categories at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) are open for admission in the second cut-off list released by the university Wednesday. While cut-offs for more popular courses offered at the Kashmere Gate campus have dropped by 0.5-2% points, those for offbeat courses at the Karampura Campus have plummeted, by as much as 9 percentage point in one course.

Admissions on the basis of the second cut-off list will take place on October 21-22, and fee payment will be done on October 23. The third cut-off is expected on October 26.

Among the popular subjects, the largest drop for NCT candidates has been in History and Maths, where the cut-off has dipped from 96.5% and 93% to 94.5% and 91% respectively. For non-NCT candidates, the biggest fall is in Maths, with the cut-off down from 94.5% to 92.5%.

The drop for NCT candidates is steeper in courses offered at Karampura Campus, like Law Politics & Society (90.25% from 93.75%), Social Sciences & Humanities (88% from 92.5%), Global Studies (88% from 93.25%), and Sustainable Urbanism (79% from 88%). However, the cut-offs for non-NCT candidates have not changed much.

