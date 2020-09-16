All 30 trained under RailTel CSR initiative clear JEE Mains

RailTel, in association with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership, New Delhi, established a unit of Abhayanand Super 30 at Dehradun in 2015.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/JEE Main)

All 30 students of Akansha Super 30, Dehradun, a CSR initiative of RailTel, cleared the JEE Mains 2020, bringing them a step closer to securing admission to premier engineering colleges.

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said, “It is heartening to see that these students, with their sheer talent and will power, are inching towards having a successful career. We are just happy to provide guidance to these kids so that they can fulfil their dreams of becoming an engineer.” RailTel, in association with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership, New Delhi, established a unit of Abhayanand Super 30 at Dehradun in 2015.

