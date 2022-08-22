scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments

Majority of these premier health institutes are learnt to have suggested three to four names along with an explanatory note for the names suggested.

aiims patnaMajority of the 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have submitted a list of names. (Image credits: AIIMS Patna)

The government has firmed up a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity.

Majority of the 23 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have submitted a list of names, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought suggestions from them in this matter, official sources told PTI.

Read |JNU to set up new school for Indian languages and Centre for partition studies

AIIMS, many of which are operational while others being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), are known by its generic name and distinguished only by their location, an official explained.

“So, the Union health ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the 23 AIIMS, which include those fully functional, partially operational or under construction,” the source said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

In this regard, suggestions were sought for assigning specific names to different AIIMS, which could be linked to local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, distinct geographical identity of the area where the institute is located and prominent historical events or monuments of the region,” the source explained.

Also read |‘Every university has a lunatic fringe… left, right, centre… But they cannot define its identity’: JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Majority of these premier health institutes are learnt to have suggested three to four names along with an explanatory note for the names suggested.

Six new AIIMS — Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) were approved in Phase 1 of PMSSY and are fully functional.

Advertisement

Out of the 16 AIIMS established between 2015 and 2022, MBBS classes and outpatient department services have been started in 10 institutes, while only MBBS classes have been started in another two. The remaining four institutes are at different stages of development. 

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:24:26 am
Next Story

In a first, OTT streaming surpasses cable TV, captures largest share of TV viewing: Nielsen

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement