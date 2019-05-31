All 22 scheduled languages can be part of ‘best of four’: DU’s UG registration now open, first cut-off likely on June 20

After the longest delay in recent times, Delhi University began registration to its undergraduate programmes at 8 pm Thursday. It will continue till June 14, and the first cut-off list is expected on June 20, university officials said.

Advertising

Registration for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and for MPhil and PhD programmes will begin on June 3. DU has roped in the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct entrance exams of more than 180 courses, including undergraduate programmes, Registrar Tarun Kumar Das said Thursday.

A slew of changes have been introduced in the admission process this year. This includes a 10% increase in seats for the economically weaker sections, which will take the total tally to 62,000 seats.

The EWS category will also have a separate cut-off.

DU will also provide full scholarship to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those whose earning member is deceased.

Advertising

The university has also decided to keep all 22 scheduled languages on a par when it comes to including them as ‘academic subjects’. Till last year, languages such as Tamil, Malayalam and Nepalese, among others, led to a 2.5% reduction in marks if included in the best of four.

“CBSE has a limited definition of academic subjects. We found that in the UP board, the subject Civics is very similar to political science but since it’s not called that, there would earlier be 2.5% deduction while including it as best of four. Now, if state boards have subjects with identical or similar syllabus as courses in CBSE’s academic subjects list, we won’t do any reduction,” admissions committee head Rajeev Gupta said.

To discourage multiple cancellations, DU has increased cancellation fee from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Candidates will be allowed to edit their form one time, by paying a fee of Rs 100.

DU has also made several changes to its software. “Earlier, we would get complaints from students that they got the form filled from cyber cafes, and the person who filled the form did not select the course of their choice. This time, all courses will be ticked by default. Candidates can untick the ones they wish to,” said Gupta.

He added that the candidate’s dashboard will also show live display of seats left in each college at the end of each round of admission.

Changes have also been made to the list of sports which the university will consider for trial. Twelve sports have now been removed. Yoga, for example, has been added to the Extra Curricular Activities list now.

Pinki Sharma, a member of the admission committee, said DU has also reached out to evening colleges to hold their admissions during the day, so as to not inconvenience outstation students and women.