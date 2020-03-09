Aligarh Muslim University reschedules examination due to lack of centres

The revised examination is scheduled to begin from April 1, 2020 The revised examination is scheduled to begin from April 1, 2020

The Aligarh Muslim University has revised examinations of various undergraduate, postgraduate distance courses due to lack of exam centres. The examinations of undergraduate, postgraduate courses are slated to begin from March 15 as scheduled, but some examinations will be conducted in two halves for this reason, Professor Nafees Ansari, Director of the Distant Learning Centre, AMU informed.

“A total of 6,000 students are enrolled in Bachelors, Masters courses, but due to shortage of exam centres, the varsity decided to take examinations of various courses in two halves. The examination dates of these courses have been revised, and are scheduled to begin from April 1, 2020,” he mentioned.

Ansari denounced media reports suggesting the varsity postponed examinations due to the coronavirus scare. “Following the coronavirus scare, the UGC in a recent circular mentioned that varsities avoid mass gatherings. But the varsity rescheduled examinations only due to shortage of exam centres, and the news report is misleading,” the director stated.

In a meeting with vice-chancellors of all universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said: “Avoid large gatherings on campus. Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in last 28 days should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days.”

The varsity may cancel all administrative and cultural programmes due to the coronavirus scare. “The varsity may postpone national and international conferences and people should refrain from unnecessary travel,” Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said.

