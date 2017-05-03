Aligarh Muslim University launches website for internship, jobs

The experts will help students in preparing them with their CV The experts will help students in preparing them with their CV

Aligarh Muslim University has today launched a website to help students of various streams to find internships and jobs. AMU Engineering students Mr Saif Wakeel, Mr Intekhab Alam and Ahsan Ahmad have helped in creating the website. Besides connecting students with the relevant companies, the website – myinternguru.com also assists students in making resume. Within hours of the launch, firms from New Delhi and Noida based Aptron Technologies and Designer Solutions reached the Varsity campus to hire students for IT, Mechanical Engineering and Petro-chemical Engineering jobs, says a press release.

Saad Hameed, training and placement officer (general) said that through this website it will be easier for the students to land in their dream jobs and to showcase the enormous amount of talent in the University.

To achieve the objectives of the websites, there will be a team of separate department expertise and if a student wishes to apply overseas for higher learning and jobs; the expert teams associated with the website will help in preparing them with their CV, Statement of Purpose (SOP) and other necessary prerequisites

The other co-founders Ms Uzma Nishat (Assistant Professor, Engineering College) and Mr Ateeb Ahmad Khan (Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department) will mentor students in completing the formalities required for internship.

