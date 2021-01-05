Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam result 2020 released, here’s how to check

AMU entrance exam result 2020: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the results for the entrance exams held for admissions to various undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) courses. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test can check the results through the website- amucontrollerexams.com.

The results have been declared for courses offered in faculty of agricultural sciences, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of medicine, faculty of management studies and research, faculty of social sciences, and faculty of senior secondary schools and a diploma in engineering.

AMU entrance exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Results of admission tests 2020-21’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the faculty wise result list

Step 4: A pdf with roll number of candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will be notified about the counselling process soon. The candidates will be called for the round 2 of the counselling process if there are vacant seats left in round one.