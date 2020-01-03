Alagpppa university result declared: Steps to download mark sheet, evaluated answer sheet

Alagpppa university result: Check at alagappauniversity.ac.in, (Representational Image) Alagpppa university result: Check at alagappauniversity.ac.in, (Representational Image)

Alagpppa university result: The Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu declared the result for several postgraduate courses at its official website alagappauniversity.ac.in. The result includes MBA, MA, MSc courses. The exams were conducted in November 2019. Those who could not clear the exam will get a two years’ grace period to clear their backlog papers beyond the scheduled duration of their courses, as per the UGC rules.

The link to obtain an online copy of evaluated answer sheet is also activated. Students who wish to check their answer sheets and evaluation process can do so by clicking on the link. Students will have to fill a form and make payment of Rs 500 per subject for the same.

Alagpppa university result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, alagappauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the top right corner, click on ‘exam results’

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, click on ‘university exam’

Step 4: Click on the course, fill in credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The print out of the marks obtained online will act as a provisional mark sheet. The varsity will release the official mark sheet later. Students can also collect their official mark sheets from their respective college/ varsity administration later.

