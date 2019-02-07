Alagappa University UG results 2018 declared, here’s how to check

The Alagappa University, Karaikudi has released Arts and Science undergraduate results on February 6 at the official website – alagappauniversity.ac.in. The semester exam was held in November 2018. Last year, the Alagappa University result was released on January 30. To view their scores, the students use their login ID and password.

Advertising

For revaluation, the students have to first obtain photocopy of answer script and then apply for revaluation. One has to apply for the photocopy within 15 days from the date of publication of result. The Alagappa University will issue the photocopy within 30 days from the date of publication of result and another

10 days will be given for revaluation from the date of receipt of photocopy of the answer script.

Alagappa University UG results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘exam result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying UG result link for affiliated colleges under Alagappa University

Step 4: Enter login details

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The Alagappa University has also released the official notification for pre-registration in the entrance examination for Ph D Program.

Advertising

Alagappa University was set up in 1985 with 21 arts, science and commerce colleges and three institutes, situated in the most backward remote rural areas of Ramnad and Sivaganga districts of TamilNadu.