Alagappa University offers online UG, PG degree programmes

Alagappa University, Karaikudi launches online learning portal to offer undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in multiple domains. Students from different courses of UG and PG, will have the opportunity to appear for the remotely proctored exams from anywhere through http://www.auedu.in. In the live learning process, students will be provided with course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules.

The university announced this as an initiative to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Through the online learning portal, Alagappa University will offer MBA with specialisations in General Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Logistics Management and Tourism Management. Besides, Bachelor of Business Administration, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MA in English and Master of Commerce will also be offered in the online portal.

Other than this flagship undergraduate programme, Alagappa University will also offer BCom and BA in Tamil as an undergraduate offering on the portal.

“These online degrees will offer aspirants an engaging, classroom-like learning with personalised support to ensure their learning and growth. For us, this is the start of a glorious new chapter in the amazing lineage & history of this illustrious institution,” said Dr N Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University.