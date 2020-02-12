Alagappa University result 2019 for UG courses declared: Steps to download

Allagapa University UG result 2019: Check at alagapauniversity.ac.in (Representational image) Allagapa University UG result 2019: Check at alagapauniversity.ac.in (Representational image)

Alagappa University result 2019: The Alagappa Univeristy, Tamil Nadu declared the result for the odd semester exams conducted in November 2019, Those who appeared in exam can check their result at alagappauniversity.ac.in.

The exams were conducted in November 2019. Meanwhile, the university has rescheduled the exams which were to be held from December to January. The result for December exams which were in fact postponed and conducted from January 8 to 19 is yet to be out.

Alagappa University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, alagappauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘exam result’ under ‘examination’ tab

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

About Alagappa University

Alagappa University is located at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. It was founded by a Special Act of the Government of Tamil Nadu in May 1985. The University has 44 Departments, 9 Centres and 2 Constituent Colleges on its campus. 46 Affiliated Colleges located in the districts of Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are part of the University. Of which one Autonomous College and one Alagappa University Model Constituent College of Arts and Science are located in Kilakkarai and Paramakudi respectively.

