Toggle Menu
Alagappa University releases hall ticket for DDE exam, how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/alagappa-university-releases-hall-ticket-for-dde-exam-how-to-download-alagappauniversity-ac-in-5694060/

Alagappa University releases hall ticket for DDE exam, how to download

The DDE exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website alagappauniversity.ac.in

alagappa university, alagappa university admit card, alagappa university hall ticket, alagappa university admit card 2019, alagappa university hall ticket
Alagappa University DDE exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019

The Alagappa University, Karaikudi has released the admit card for the DDE exam. The students who had appeared in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- alagappauniversity.ac.in.

The DDE exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019.

Alagappa University DDE exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The university will also conduct the entrance examination for B.Ed., M.Sc, MBA, MCA from May 16 to 17, 2019. The application fee for the entrance examination is Rs 500, while Rs 250 for the reserve category candidates.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before May 10, 2019. The admit card will be available to download a week before the entrance examination.

About Alagappa University 

Alagappa University was set up in 1985 with 21 arts, science and commerce colleges and three institutes, situated in the most backward remote rural areas of Ramnad and Sivaganga districts of TamilNadu.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AP PGECET 2019 hall ticket released, how to download
2 Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th results 2019 date and time
3 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Results to be released on this date