Alagappa University releases hall ticket for DDE exam, how to download

The Alagappa University, Karaikudi has released the admit card for the DDE exam. The students who had appeared in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- alagappauniversity.ac.in.

The DDE exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019.

Alagappa University DDE exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The university will also conduct the entrance examination for B.Ed., M.Sc, MBA, MCA from May 16 to 17, 2019. The application fee for the entrance examination is Rs 500, while Rs 250 for the reserve category candidates.

The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before May 10, 2019. The admit card will be available to download a week before the entrance examination.

About Alagappa University

Alagappa University was set up in 1985 with 21 arts, science and commerce colleges and three institutes, situated in the most backward remote rural areas of Ramnad and Sivaganga districts of TamilNadu.