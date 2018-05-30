UPTU UPSEE results 2018 declared at upsee.nic.in, Noida boy Aditya Singh topped

UPSEE results 2018: Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination UPSEE results 2018: Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination

UPSEE results 2018: The results of the UPSEE 2018 examination has been released today at the official website — upsee.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the official website and entering their hall ticket/ registration number at the field provided. Noida boy Aditya Singh topped the examination by securing 572 marks, while Gorakhpur girl Nandini Jain secured the first rank among girls.

The AKTU conducted the UPSEE examination on April 29 for admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA. The state level entrance exam was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

UPSEE 2018 result is available at upsee.nic.in UPSEE 2018 result is available at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the UPSEE result link flashing towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number, security code etc

As per reports, nearly 1.78 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination. UPSEE counselling 2018 process will start from June 25, 2018 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd