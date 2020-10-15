UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Websites to check, counselling schedule, admission process

UPSEE Result 2020 will be available at upsee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over a lakh students who had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will get their result today. The result link will be activate at upsee.nic.in, the students can check the result through the website, once released.

Earlier, the result for Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Design (MDes) was released on October 12. The students who have appeared for other UG, PG programmes will get their result today.

To check result, click on the result link at upsee.nic.in. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The passing marks for general category students are 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates it is 20 per cent of marks. Those who get marks equal to or more than the cut-off are considered as pass.