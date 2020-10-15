scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 15, 2020
UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Websites to check, counselling schedule, admission process

AKTU UPSEE Result 2020 Live Updates: The students can check result at upsee.nic.in. Here's how to download score card

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 1:15:49 pm
UPSEE Result 2020UPSEE Result 2020 will be available at upsee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Over a lakh students who had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will get their result today. The result link will be activate at upsee.nic.in, the students can check the result through the website, once released.

Earlier, the result for Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), and Master of Design (MDes) was released on October 12. The students who have appeared for other UG, PG programmes will get their result today.

To check result, click on the result link at upsee.nic.in. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The passing marks for general category students are 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates it is 20 per cent of marks. Those who get marks equal to or more than the cut-off are considered as pass.

Live Blog

AKTU UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Here's how to download score card 

13:15 (IST)15 Oct 2020
How to check UPSEE result

13:02 (IST)15 Oct 2020
UPSEE result today

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical Univerity Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will release the result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) today. The result will be available at upsee.nic.in.

AKTU UPSEE Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: AKTU-affiliated colleges are offering five per cent seats for economically weaker section students. Seats will be given based on merit and no tuition fee will be charged for these seats. Students for all seats will be selected based on the counselling held by UPSEE. Only those who clear the exam will be available for the counselling.

