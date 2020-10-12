AKTU UPSEE result 2020 declared: Steps to check result

UPSEE result 2020 at upsee.nic.in (Pixabay/Representational(

AKTU UPSEE result 2020: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical Univerity Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at upsee.nic.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharma courses in the state.

AKTU-affiliated colleges are offering five per cent seats for economically weaker section students. Seats will be given based on merit and no tuition fee will be charged for these seats. Students for all seats will be selected based on the counseling held by UPSEE. Only those who clear the exam will be available for the counseling.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

AKTU UPSEE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Check result, take the print out

The passing marks for general category students are 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates it is 20 per cent of marks. Those who get marks equal to or more than the cut-off are considered as pass. Over 1.15 lakh candidates had applied for the state level entrance exam. Reportedly, 71 per cent of students had appeared for the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd