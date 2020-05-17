AKTU UPSEE application submission deadline extended

UPSEE 2020: Apply at upsee.nic.in UPSEE 2020: Apply at upsee.nic.in

AKTU UPSEE: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has extended the last date to fill the online application form for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) till May 31. Further, the application correction facility will be available from June 3 instead of May 18. Earlier, the university had announced to conduct the entrance exam on August 2. It was scheduled to be held on May 10 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have not yet applied can do so at the official website, upsee.nic.in. The exam will be held amid security and keeping social distancing measures in check. The varsity had announced earlier that only 24 students will be allowed to sit in one room during the exam. Earlier, 60 students were capacitated in a single room.

Read | Check status of college admission entrance tests

Students will have to answer 150 questions, of which 50 questions will be on physics, chemistry, and mathematics each. The time allotted for the question paper will be three hours. Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper. The exam will have eight papers.

UPSEE is a competitive exam for admission to BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MArch courses. Through lateral entry, candidates can also seek admission to the second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd