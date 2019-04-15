AKTU UPSEE 2019 admit card released, check direct link

AKTU UPSEE 2019: The hall ticket of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2019) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the entrance examination can download the admit card through the official website- upsee.nic.in. The entrance examination will be conducted on April 21, 2019. The test is held for admission for first year B.Tech courses, B.Arch/ B Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA.

The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

UPSEE 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AKTU UPSEE 2019: Eligibility

The candidates should have completed their 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

They should have scored a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent with physics and mathematics as subjects studied by them without getting grace marks. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in their 10+2.

Moreover, the students should have studied one of the following subjects – Biology, Chemistry or Biotechnology as an optional subject. For BTech Biotechnology programme, the aspirant should have studied biotechnology or chemistry as optional subjects.