AKTU to teach BTech first year in Hindi as well in accordance with NEP 2020

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Thursday announced that it will start teaching BTech first year students, who will start their session from November 6, in Hindi as well.

Speaking Thursday, AKTU Vice Chancellor P K Mishra said, “We are going step by step and following the National Education Policy. We have decided that we will start using Hindi books already prepared by AICTE. BTech students who want to give the examinations in Hindi will be allowed too, while those who want to give it in English can do so too. In the classrooms, the teachings will be bilingual. This is being done as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

“This will help the students coming to us from Uttar Pradesh Board and those coming from villages. Their learning won’t be hindered because of the barrier created by the English language,” said the V-C. More than 60,000 students take admission in BTech courses each year at the AKTU and its affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

“This year we are introducing Hindi as a medium of teaching for only BTech courses but from next year, we will include other courses too,” said the V-C.

Teachers of all colleges have been directed to start preparing to teach BTech courses in Hindi along with English. “Teachers teaching engineering courses will have to prepare the instructions in Hindi and English,” said a university official.

“We are working on translating the books of other subjects to Hindi as well,” the official added.