AKTU releases revised dates of postponed exams

Exams to begin from January 5. (Express Photo) Exams to begin from January 5. (Express Photo)

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University has released the revised dates for the postponed exams. The exams scheduled to be conducted from December 19 to 21 were postponed till further notice due to ongoing protest in the state.

As many as five people died in Uttar Pradesh as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill took an ugly turn. The university in a notice had stated that the exams are being postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

In a recent notice, the university informed that the exams which were to be conducted from December 19 to 21 will now be held from January 5 to 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday) amid the ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. The revised dates of the exams are yet to be announced.

Reportedly, over 16 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam. The (UPTET) is conducted for filling up the teachers’ post in the state from classes 1 to 8.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd