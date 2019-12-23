AKTU postpones polytechnic exams amid CAA unrest

AKTU polytechnic exams 2019 on December 23, 24 postponed AKTU polytechnic exams 2019 on December 23, 24 postponed

AKTU polytechnic exams 2019: In the wake of the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow postponed the polytechnic examinations scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2019. The varsity has also postponed the old semester theory examinations scheduled to be conducted on December 23 and 24, 2019.

AKTU will soon release the new dates for the examinations.

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Odd Semester Theory Examination, 2019-20 scheduled on 23rd and 24th December 2019 has been postponed. The new dates of the examination scheduled on these dates shall be notified soon. https://t.co/AVMPYFL8qJ — Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow (@iet_lucknow) December 22, 2019

“The University Examinations scheduled on December 23, and 24 are postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances. The new dates of these two will be informed later, read the notice.

The varsity earlier postponed the examinations scheduled to be conducted from December 19 to 21, 2019. In a recent notice, the university informed that the exams which were to be conducted from December 19 to 21 will now be held from January 5 to 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, The UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, has deferred the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday) amid the ongoing protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. The revised dates of the exams are yet to be announced.

Reportedly, over 16 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam. The (UPTET) is conducted for filling up the teachers’ post in the state from classes 1 to 8.

