AKTU Admissions 2022: Registration for stray vacancies begins on December 1

AKTU Admissions 2022: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the registration process for vacant seats left after counselling process on December 1 for admissions. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – aktu.ac.in

“After the counseling is over, pre-registration is to be done on the seats left vacant in the private institutions as per the academic calendar of the university like the previous year,” the official notification reads.

Recently, the university announced that it will start teaching BTech first-year students, who will start their session on November 6, in Hindi as well.

“This year we are introducing Hindi as a medium of teaching for only BTech courses but from next year, we will include other courses too,” said the V-C.

Teachers of all colleges have been directed to start preparing to teach BTech courses in Hindi along with English. “Teachers teaching engineering courses will have to prepare the instructions in Hindi and English,” said a university official.