Schools in Maharashtra shut during 3-day mourning; Mumbai University reschedules exams

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that they have declared a state holiday and announced three days of mourning.

google-preferred-btn
Ajit PawarMaharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash early on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has today declared a state holiday and three days of mourning following the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier in the day. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that they have declared a state holiday and announced three days of mourning, reports news agency ANI.

Additionally, the University of Mumbai has rescheduled the exams scheduled to be held today, January 28, in the afternoon session amid the demise of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Releasing an official statement, the University said: “The Principals of affiliated colleges in Commerce and Management, Arts and Education, and the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28, 2026 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.”

The revised examination schedule will be announced later, it added.

Live Updates | Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were on board a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation. The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft had a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Pune to attend four campaign rallies for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 7.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Ajit Pawar plane crash
Sanjay Gandhi, YSR, to Ajit Pawar: Political deaths in crashes and how they reshaped politics
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
urinary
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
'Her pelvis had fractured': Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache
urinary
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement