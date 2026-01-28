Schools in Maharashtra shut during 3-day mourning; Mumbai University reschedules exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has today declared a state holiday and three days of mourning following the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier in the day. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that they have declared a state holiday and announced three days of mourning, reports news agency ANI.

Additionally, the University of Mumbai has rescheduled the exams scheduled to be held today, January 28, in the afternoon session amid the demise of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Releasing an official statement, the University said: “The Principals of affiliated colleges in Commerce and Management, Arts and Education, and the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28, 2026 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.”