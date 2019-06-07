Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2019: When and where to check via websites

Rajasthan RBSE 8th result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results of Class 8 examination on Friday, June 7, 2019. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 4 pm.

The exams for class 8 were conducted from March 14 to March 27 this year.

RBSE 8th result 2019: When and where to check

Websites to check

The results RBSE Class 8 examination will be available at the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the students can check the results through the private websites indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Check via SMS

To check their result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Nearly 20 lakh students registered for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The exams were conducted in the month of March. As many as 9 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams and 11 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

Meanwhile, RBSE declared the results of Class 12 (Commerce, Science) examination on May 15, 2019 and the result for Humanities stream was declared on May 22, 2019.

The results for class 10 exams were declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 79.85%. Girls outperformed boys this year as well, securing a pass percentage of 80.35% while boys secured a pass percentage of 79.45%.

Last year, the results of 8th standard examination were announced on June 6. Around 12.96 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam in the state, out of which 12.74 lakh appeared for the exam. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates passed in the exams.