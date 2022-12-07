AISSEE 2023: NTA opens correction window; check detail

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency today opened the correction window for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam- 2023 (AISSEE 2023). Applicants can make the changes at the official website of AISSEE– aissee.nta.nic.in.

The window will be open till December 11. Candidates will be able to rectify any errors they made while filling the application form, they can also replace uploaded documents.

AISSEE 2023: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official website– aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on AISSEE Correction window link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password and security caption

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application wherever required

Step 5: Download and check the confirmation page before submitting.

Candidates will not be allowed to make any changes once the correction window closes. NTA would not charge any fee for corrections, however, if a candidate changes their category, they may be required to pay the differential exam fee. The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023 for classes 6 and 9. Class 9 admission is not open for girls.

For any other queries, students or their guardians should contact the NTA helpline at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.