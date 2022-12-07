scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

AISSEE 2023: NTA opens correction window; check detail

AISSEE 2023: Applicants can make the changes at the official website of AISSEE– aissee.nta.nic.in. The window will be open till December 11.

aissee.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, AISSEE, AISSEE 2023, AISSEE 2023 correction window, AISSEE 2023 correction window opens, AISSEE 2023 exam date, AISSEE 2023 exam classesAISSEE 2023: The exams will be conducted on January 8, 2023. (Express Photo/ File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency today opened the correction window for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam- 2023 (AISSEE 2023). Applicants can make the changes at the official website of AISSEE– aissee.nta.nic.in.

The window will be open till December 11. Candidates will be able to rectify any errors they made while filling the application form, they can also replace uploaded documents.

AISSEE 2023: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official website– aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on AISSEE Correction window link

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password and security caption

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application wherever required

Step 5: Download and check the confirmation page before submitting.

Also read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister invites students, teacher, parents to participate in PPC 2023

Candidates will not be allowed to make any changes once the correction window closes. NTA would not charge any fee for corrections, however, if a candidate changes their category, they may be required to pay the differential exam fee. The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023 for classes 6 and 9. Class 9 admission is not open for girls.

For any other queries, students or their guardians should contact the NTA helpline at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:15:48 pm
Next Story

Aussie leg-spinner Alana King excited about maiden international India tour

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close