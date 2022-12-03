scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

AISSEE 2023: NTA extends registration deadline to December 5; check how to apply

AISSEE 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: There are 33 sainik schools in the country at present

AISSEE 2023: AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently extended the registration deadline for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 to December 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of AISSEE – aissee.nta.nic.in.

Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Dates announced by these state boards

According to the official notice, the last date of form submission is till 5 pm of December 5 and online fees could be paid till 11:50 pm of December 5. The correction window will be open from December 7 to 11.

AISSEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website– aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for AISSEE application form.

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ and enter the required details such as name, parents’ name and more.

Step 4: Once registered, you will get an application number and password.

Step 5: Login using your application number, fill in your details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference.

The examination fee for candidates belonging to general, OBC (NCL) categories and wards of defence personnel is Rs 650. The fees for SC, ST applicants is Rs 500.

The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023 for admission to the academic year 2023-24 as per schedule.

For admission into class 6, students should be between 10 and 12 years of age, as on March 31, 2023. They should have been born between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2013 (both days inclusive). For girls, the admission is open in class 6.

A student should be between the age of 13 and 15 years for admission into class 9. He should have been born between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2010 (both days inclusive) and at the time of admission, the student should have passed class 8 from a recognised school. Admission to class 9 is not open for girls.

According to the official statement, “admission to approved New Sainik Schools in the Sainik School stream, for the academic year 2023- 24 is only at the level of class 6.”

Once the candidate has passed the AISSEE, they will have to undergo e-counselling as per the rank secured by them. At present there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country. The Ministry of Defence has approved 18 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments.

