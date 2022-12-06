scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to begin tomorrow; check how to make changes

AISSEE 2023: Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so by visiting the official AISEE website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

AISSEE 2023: The AISSEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application correction process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 will from tomorrow, i.e. December 7. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so by visiting the official AISEE website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have time from December 7 till 11 to make changes in their application forms.

AISSEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the option for application correction.

Step 3: Login using required credentials and open your application form.

Step 4: Make the required changes, and save the application form.

Step 5: Download a copy of the revised form for future reference.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” the official NTA notice stated.

According to the official schedule, the AISSEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. Candidates had time till 5 pm of December 5 to complete their application form and time till 11:50 pm of the same date to pay their registration fees.

