AISSEE 2023: Admit card released; here’s how to check

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency today issued the admit cards for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Students can download their hall tickets at the official website— aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2023 will be conducted on January 8. The entrance exam is for admission to class 6 and 9. Admissions for Class 9 are not open to girls.

AISSEE 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link given at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin

Step 4: View the admit card and download it for future reference

The exam for class 6 admissions will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and for class 9 admissions, it will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

At present there are 33 sainik schools across the country. The Ministry of Defence has approved of 18 new Sainik Schools. An autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Sainik Schools Society (SSS) runs schools across the country. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE board.