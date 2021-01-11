AISSEE 2021 admit card released: How to download hall ticket

AISSEE 2021 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 at its official website, nta.ac.in or aissee.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held for admission to classes 6 to 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2021-22.

AISSEE will be held in 176 cities across 380 centers. A total of 1,33,515 candidates will appear for the exam. Of these, 98,944 candidates will appear for class 6 admissions and 34,571 candidates will appear for the class 9 entrance exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 7.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam, hall. Candidates can download their respective AISSEE admit cards by using their application form number and date of birth. To download the admit card, students need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card download link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

The exam will be a pen and paper-based test in which candidates will have to fill answers in their OMR sheets. It will be a 150 minutes long test for class 6 admissions and 180 minutes long for class 9 admissions. It would be an MCQ based exam with no negative marking.

Class 6 exam pattern

Class 9 exam pattern