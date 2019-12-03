Sainik School AISSEE 2020 admit cards released: How to download

The admit cards for girls can be downloaded from the website from December 11. (Representational Image) The admit cards for girls can be downloaded from the website from December 11. (Representational Image)

Sainik School Society has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2020 admit cards today. According to the official website, the admit cards will be released on December 2 on the official website-http://www.sainikschooladmission.in, however, the exam authority has made the link active on December 3.

The admit cards have been released for all candidates except for girl candidates in Sainik Schools of Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu. The admit cards for girls can be downloaded from the website from December 11, 2019.

AISSEE 2020 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Candidate login’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: On the page that opens, enter the application form number and password and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details on the admit cards and keep them safe for future reference.

The written examination will be conducted on January 5, 2020 for students of classes 6 and 9. For students who will appear for class 6 exam, the paper will consist of 125 questions and will carry 300 marks. For students appearing for class 9, the paper will have 400 marks and will consist of 150 questions.

