AISHE Report 2019-20: Overall gross enrolment ratio improves, 18.2% rise in female enrolment

The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the All Indian Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) report 2019-20. Based on the latest report, in the last five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in student enrolment. The rise in female enrolment in higher education during the period is 18.2 per cent.

Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare said that this report is the 10th in the series of AISHE annually released by the Department of Higher Education. The continuous rise in the enrolment, number of institutions, gender parity is a part of our country’s major move towards improving access, equity and quality in light of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he added.

The gross enrollment ratio (GER) increased by a minuscule 0.8 per cent in 2019-20. The percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in higher education, in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015. Total enrolment in higher education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 per cent). Total enrolment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15.

A total of 3.38 crore students enrolled in programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Of these, nearly 85 per cent of the students (2.85 crore) were enrolled in the six major disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering & Technology, Medical Science and IT & Computer. The number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15.