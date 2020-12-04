Aishe Ghosh among many fined for ‘illegal’ stay in JNU hostel

JNU campus

The JNU administration has issued fines to several students for illegally residing in hostel rooms. Currently, only final-year PhD, MPhil and M Tech students from science streams are allowed on campus due to the pandemic. JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh was among those fined Rs 2,000 Thursday by her hostel warden.

Ghosh claimed 10 students in her hostel as well as many students in other hostels had received notices and fines upto Rs 5,000: “Many of us came after September 30, the administration did not put out a circular till October 8 on whether students could return. We informed wardens and other officials of our return, but didn’t get any response.”

Interestingly, warden of Koyna Hostel, where Ghosh resides, has invoked clause 2.5.9 of statute 32 of the hostel manual, which deals with “lodging an unauthorised person”, to penalise students. “Ms Aishe Ghosh… has been seen in Koyna Hostel on November 5 at 4.30 am as informed by the security guard… Henceforth, the committee decides to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on Aishe Ghosh,” it reads.

“You are required to deposit the Rs 2,000 fine (within seven days).. .failing to deposit this fine… you will be charged again Rs 2,000 more per week ,” it added.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh said he wasn’t aware of the notices as he was on leave, but added: “All action can only be taken as per the hostel manual.”

Asked about the clause, Warden Sapna Ratan Shah said, “I will discuss it in our warden’s committee tomorrow and get back.”

