AIMS ATMA June 2019 applications open: Check how to apply, exam pattern

AIMS ATMA June 2019: The registration process of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management programmes including MBA, PGDM, MCA and MMS etc has begun. Interested can apply at atmaaims.com before June 15

AIMS ATMA 2019: Apply at atmaaims.com. (Representational Image)

AIMS ATMA June 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools has invited applications for the AIMS Test for Mangement admissions (ATMA). The registration process of the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management programmes including MBA, PGDM, MCA and MMS etc has begun. Interested can apply at atmaaims.com.

Candidates need to pay the fee by June 14, however, the registrations process will close on June 15, 2019. The last date to print the admit card is June 18 and the exam will be conducted on June 23, 2019 (Sunday).

AIMS ATMA June 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, atmaaims.com
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the ‘click here to register’ at end of the ‘important dates’ box
Step 3: Fill details, register
Step 4: Fill form, upload documents
Step 5: Make payment

AIMS ATMA June 2019: Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 1,298 as application fee for the exam.

AIMS ATMA June 2019: Exam pattern

The test contains 180 questions spread over six sections including analytical reasoning, quantitative and verbal skills to be solved in three hours’ time. The exam will be in MCQ-based format. For every right answer, 1 mark will be awarded and for every wrong answer, 0.25 points will be deduced.

