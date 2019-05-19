Aiming for stars: Haryana Board 10th topper wants to become an astronaut

Haryana Board 10th results 2019: “I wish to become an astronaut,” said Himanshu, Haryana Board Class 10 topper, who has secured 497 marks out of 500. He has scored 99 out of 100 in English and science and a perfect 100 in mathematics and drawing.

A student of Newton School in Jhajjhar, the 15-year-old said his school helped him prepare for his board exams. “We were given maths and science assignments, similar to those of the level of competitive examinations in school, which helped me prepare thoroughly for the exams,” he added.

The topper, who used to put in 7-8 hours of study after school, said maths and science were his strong subjects and he was weak in social studies (in which he secured 94 marks). “My brother Pankaj, who have passed 12th standard with 92 per cent marks and sister Arti, who is studying in class 12 from the same school, used to help me with science,” he added.

Himanshu’s elder siblings, Pankaj and Aarti, want to become doctors. Pankaj is preparing for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance examination.

Himanshu’s father owns a pharmacy shop in Jhajjhar and his mother is a dietitian. When asked about his son’s result, Himanshu’s father said, “The teachers in his school prepared him so well for the exams, that he did not need any tuition.”

Himanshu is not active on social media platforms. He, instead, has been using educational mobile apps for the last two years to help him prepare for exams.

The topper has taken up non-medical science in class 11. He said that he takes practice modules from his school friend who has joined an engineering entrance coaching and solves them in his free time.

A space enthusiast, Himanshu loves watching shows on Discovery channel. “One of my favourite shows is Planet Earth,” he said. The Haryana board topper said that he drew inspiration from world-renowned English scientist Stephen Hawkins who succeeded despite facing hardships in his life.