AIMA MAT September admit card 2019 to release tomorrow, how to check

AIMA MAT September admit card 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for MAT September examinations tomorrow. The admit card will be available at the website- mat.aima.in.

The MAT September 2019 admit cards are expected to release at 11 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

AIMA MAT September admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same. Candidates should bring an A4-sized colored print-out of the admit card to the exam hall without the same candidates will not be able to appear for the exam

MAT 2019: Essential documents

Candidates would need a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format. The size of the file containing their image should not be more than 100 KB and at least 40 KB. The size of the file containing scanned signature should be between 10-40 KB in size. All the documents containing educational qualification should also be handy and a scanned copy of each of them is required, according to the official notification.

MAT is an entrance exam for national and international B-schools. On qualifying this, candidates can seek admission in MBA and allied programmes.