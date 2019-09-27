AIMA MAT September 2019 results declared, how to download score card

AIMA MAT result 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the result for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 on its official website, mat.aima.in. The exam was conducted in both the paper-based test (PBT) and computer-based test (CBT) mode.

TheAIMA MAT result 2019 will be valid for one year for admissions to all MAT participating B-schools. Candidates can even apply for the duplicate scorecard or result by writing an application to AIMA.

AIMA MAT result 2019: How to download score

Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can download their individual scorecards and should keep their print outs for future reference. Based on the score they have achieved students will be able to take admissions to B-schools.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to get admission to B-schools in India and abroad based on their score. Every school has its own merit list. Candidates will be assigned their MAT score based in which the merit list will be created.