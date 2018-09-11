AIMA MAT September 2018: Admit card releasing tomorrow at aima.in

AIMA MAT September 2018: The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and allied programmes. AIMA MAT September 2018: The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

AIMA MAT September 2018: The admit card for the AIMA Management Aptitude Test (MAT) (computer based) will be released tomorrow, on September 12, as per the schedule put up on the official website — aima.in. All those who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The exam will be conducted both online (computer based test) or and offline (paper based test). Candidates can take either of the two. The paper based test (phase II) and CBT will be held on September 15 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the admit card for the paper based MAT has been released today. The exam is conducted four times a year and is taken by lakhs of candidates. The next session will be carried out in December.

AIMA MAT September 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, aima.in and select ‘MAT September 2018’

Step 2: On the right side of the page, under ‘Quick links’, click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and email-ID

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The duration of the test is two hours 30 minutes. There will be a total of 200 questions and all of them will be compulsory. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers. Following are the five sections of MAT:

Language Comprehension: 40 questions, 30 minutes

Mathematical Skills: 40 questions, 40 minutes

Data Analysis and Sufficiency: 40 questions, 35 minutes

Intelligence and Critical Reasoning: 40 questions, 30 minutes

Indian and Global Environment: 40 questions, 15 minutes

