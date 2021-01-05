AIMA MAT result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

AIMA MAT result 2020: The All India Management Association has released the result for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- mat.aima.in using their login credentials- roll number and registration number.
The exam was conducted from November 21 to December 24 in internet-based test (IBT), paper-based test (PBT), and computer-based test (CBT) mode.
AIMA MAT result 2020: How to download score
Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘AIMA MAT 2020 result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Candidates can download their individual scorecards and should keep their print outs for future reference. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to get admission in 600+ participating B-schools in India and abroad based on their score.
