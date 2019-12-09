AIMA MAT December phase 2 exam postponed: Check revised dates, exam pattern

AIMA MAT December phase 2 exams have been postponed (Representational image) AIMA MAT December phase 2 exams have been postponed (Representational image)

AIMA MAT December phase 2: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has revised the dates to conduct the phase II of Management Aptitude Test (MAT). The exam is conducted both online as well as offline. As per the latest notice, the last date to apply for the computer-based test (CBT) has been extended till December 9 and hence the CBT will be conducted on December 14 and the paper-based test (PBT) will be conducted on December 15.

The PBT and CBT exams were to be conducted on December 8 and 14, respectively. Earlier, phase I December exams have been conducted on December 1 and 6. Candidates can check the details and download admit card for phase 2 PBT and CBT on December 15 and December 14, respectively from the official website, mat.aima.in.

MAT is an entrance exam conducted to enrol students for MBA and allied programmes. A total of 600 B-Schools across India accept MAT score. It is conducted four times a year across over 50 cities in both online and offline modes.

The MAT has five sections – language comprehension, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, India and global environment – each constitutes for 40 questions. Candidates will have to answer 200 questions in 150 minutes.

