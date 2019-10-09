AIMA MAT December 2019 exam applications released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

AIMA MAT December 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) released the form for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) at its official website, mat.aima.in. The last date to submit applications for the paper-based test (PBT) and computer-based test (CBT) are December 1 and 6, respectively.
The PBT and CBT exams will be conducted on December 8 and 14, respectively. The exam is conducted four times a year. Those who clear the MAT are eligible to seek admission in MBA courses in 600+ participating B-Schools. Candidates can choose multiple institutes by paying a fee of Rs 118 per institute.
AIMA MAT December 2019: Documents needed
— Valid email id
— Image of scanned photograph
— Image of scanned signature
— Debit /Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm Wallet details
— Personal details
— Educational qualification details
AIMA MAT December 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘fresh candidates to create log-in’
Step 3: Fill in details, verify
Step 4: Log-in using registered id
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make the payment, submit
AIMA MAT December 2019: Fee
Candidate can opt for both the tests — PBT and CBT by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,100 in addition to Rs 1,550. Implying, for one exam, candidates have to pay Rs 1,550 and for both Rs 2,650.