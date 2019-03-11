AIMA MAT 2019: Registration begins for May exam, how to apply

AIMA MAT 2019: The online registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2019) May session has been started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website of MAT, mat.aima.in, on or before May 10, 2019.

The computer based (CBT) examination will be conducted on May 18, 2019, and the admit card will be available to download on May 13 from 4 pm.

AIMA MAT 2019: How to register

Step 1 – Visit official website – mat.aima.in

Step 2 – On homepage click ‘fresh candidate to create log in’ in case of a new registration

Step 3 – Complete registration process ‘complete registration process’ in case you had started to register earlier

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in the required details and submit.

MAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: First week of March

Last date for online registration for Paper Based Test (PBT): April 26

Availability of admit card for PBT: April 29

Paper Based Test (PBT): May 5

Last date for online registration for CBT: May 10

Availability of admit card for CBT: May 13

Computer Based Test (CBT): Sunday, May 18, 2019.

MAT 2019: Essential documents

Candidates would need a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format. The size of the file containing their image should not be more than 100 KB and at least 40 KB. The size of the file containing scanned signature should be between 10-40 KB in size. All the documents containing educational qualification should also be handy and a scanned copy of each of them is required, according to the official notification.