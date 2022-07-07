scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Aim to increase international students in India to 5 lakh in two years: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is hoping that India will be able to increase the number of international students studying in Indian universities from 50,000 currently to five lakh by the year 2024.

By: Education Desk | Mohali |
July 7, 2022 1:10:40 pm
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Chandigarh UniversitySingh said that with the implementation of NEP 2020, the Indian Education System is witnessing world’s biggest reforms in the field of Education.

India aims to increase the number of international students to at least five lakh in the next two years, said the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during the inaugural ceremony of the International Faculty Development Programme (IFDP) 2022 of Chandigarh University.

This programme is being organised as a part of the Government of India’s initiative for internationalisation of Indian higher education as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under this six-days long programme, more than 123 professors, having expertise in 27 different fields such as Engineering, Management etc and teaching in 75 international universities from over 32 countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia etc will participate.

Through this programme, experts are hoping to sensitise teachers with new concepts in teaching, enhance their skills and update them on latest developments in their field and research methodologies.

“The vision of the Honourable Prime Minister has already started showing great results as India has increased its share of international students from 2.3% to 6% in the Global Student Mobility Market. More than 50,000 students from 164 countries are currently studying in Indian Universities in various programmes and we aim to make that rise to 5 lakh by the year 2024,” Singh said.

