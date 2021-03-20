IIT-Bombay MTech student cracks GATE 2021, aims for PSU job

GATE 2021: This was the third attempt for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 topper B Vinith whose dream to secure a Public Sector Enterprise (PSU) will soon come true. Vinith, a metallurgical engineering student, took admission in IIT Bombay last year with his 56th rank in GATE. He secured AIR 250 in 2019.

Besides studying MTech in IIT Bombay, the 23-year-old simultaneously prepared for the engineering entrance test as “his main motto is to get into the top PSUs in research and development (R&D) sector.” In R&D sector, the top 10 scorers in GATE are preferred for PSUs.

Regarding his preparation, Vinith said that he followed both online and offline mode but his experience in attempting GATE twice helped to secure the top rank this time. “I was focused to practice numerical that affected my score in the first attempt,” he said.

Vinith also followed a strict routine for preparation. He daily devoted an hour for GATE preparation, which was extended to 6 to 8 hours before the exam. “The MTech classes helped me to increase my knowledge on GATE paper. Also, I followed the online study series by testurself.in, and lectures at NPTEL portal.”

Vinith has to follow online preparations due to Covid-19 pandemic, but for his previous two attempts, he relied on self-study and books. He suggests mechanical metallurgy by George Dieter, Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Materials by David Gaskell, and Physical Metallurgy by Vijendra Singh. He also attempted 10 mock tests before the exam.

Vinith’s father BS Prasad worked as a health practitioner at Bhilai Steel Plant, Madhya Pradesh. His mother B Devaki is a house wife. The topper was a gold medalist of 2019 BTech metallurgy NIT Raipur batch.

Vinith will make his career in PSUs, however will complete MTech from IIT Bombay. This year, a total of 38 students secured top rank in the engineering entrance, the result was released on March 19.