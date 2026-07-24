AILET 2027 exam on Dec 13, NLU Delhi to begin applications on Aug 7

AILET 2027: The entrance examination will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm (Image via official website)

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has will conduct the AILET 2027 entrance exam on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. According to the notice issued by NLU Delhi, the online application process will begin on August 7, candidates can apply on the official registration portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to the university’s BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes for the 2027-28 academic session. Unlike the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is used for admissions to most National Law Universities (NLUs), AILET is conducted exclusively by NLU Delhi for admission to its own programmes.