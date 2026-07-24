AILET 2027 exam on Dec 13, NLU Delhi to begin applications on Aug 7

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has will conduct the AILET 2027 entrance exam on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. According to the notice issued by NLU Delhi, the online application process will begin on August 7, candidates can apply on the official registration portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to the university’s BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes for the 2027-28 academic session. Unlike the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is used for admissions to most National Law Universities (NLUs), AILET is conducted exclusively by NLU Delhi for admission to its own programmes.
For admission to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, candidates must have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 examination from a recognised board. General category candidates are required to secure at least 45 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories require 40 per cent marks.
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Separate eligibility conditions apply for admission to the LLM and PhD programmes, details of which will be provided in the detailed admission notification.
The application fee for General, OBC, EWS and foreign national candidates is Rs 3,500. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1,500. There is no application fee for candidates belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category from SC and ST communities.
AILET follows a different pattern from CLAT. While CLAT includes English, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques, the AILET BA LLB paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions from English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning.
There is no separate Legal Reasoning or Quantitative Techniques section, although legal principles may be used within the Logical Reasoning section to assess analytical ability. The examination will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode and candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the paper.