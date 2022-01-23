AILET 2022: Registration begins; Check exam syllabus, pattern and eligibility criteria

The AILET 2022 notification and application have been released and the last date to apply is April 7, 2022. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted for admission to BA LLB (Hons.), LLM and PhD programmes. For BA LLB (Hons) programme, students have to be qualified with a higher secondary school examination (class 12) system or an equivalent examination with an aggregate score of at least 45 per cent (40 per cent in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). However, for LLM, students need to score 65 per cent in class 12.

AILET 2022 registration window is now open at nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates will first have to create a login by entering basic information like name, e-mail id, mobile number, etc. After doing so, candidates will be able to access the form and fill in personal, educational, and other details. Candidates will also have to upload images in the form and pay the application fee.

Candidates who are aiming to appear for the exam must know the exam pattern. As per AILET 2022 exam pattern for last year, it is an offline examination, which comprises 150 questions, all of which are MCQ-type. The duration of the Examination is 1 hour 30 minutes. There are a total 5 sections namely English General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning and Elementary Mathematics. The Elementary Mathematics section is of 10 marks while the other sections are of 35 marks each.

It consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 150 marks, which must be completed in 1 hour and 30 minutes. The 150 MCQs will cover a broad range of legal topics, including Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Contract Law, Jurisprudence, Tort Law, and International Law, among others. It is expected that the pattern this year will remain the same.

AILET 2022 syllabus consists of topics from English, General Knowledge including Current Affairs, General Science, History, Geography, Economics, Civics, Legal Aptitude, Reasoning and Elementary Mathematics. For the LLM course, students are required to go through the topics like Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, Contract Law, Jurisprudence, Tort Law, and International Law.

To accelerate AILET 2022 preparation, candidates may refer to these books: General Knowledge 2021 by Manohar Pandey, Legal Awareness and Logical Reasoning, Wren & Martin High School English Grammar and Composition Book, Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations, etc.

For LLM, recommended AILET 2022 books are as Aarti & company’s LLM entrance exam 2020 by Cyrus Pooniwala, The Ultimate Guide to the LLB entrance exam, Guide to L.L.M entrance examinations by S.K. Raghuvanshi, New Era law publications, etc.

