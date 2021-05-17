AILET 2021 deferred, NLU Delhi to announce new dates soon 

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has rescheduled the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2021). The law entrance exam was to be held on June 20, but it has been postponed due to the COVID situation across the country.

“AILET- 2021 scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021, stands postponed. The revised date will be notified in the due course,” read the official statement by NLU Delhi. The application deadline has also been extended till June 25. The candidates can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in or nludelhi.ac.in.

“The National Law University Delhi has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for AILET-2021 to June 25, 2021. This decision was taken due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country,” the official statement read.

The law entrance is conducted for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at NLU, Delhi.

For AILET UG, candidates will need to answer questions from English, general knowledge, legal aptitude, reasoning, and elementary mathematics (numerical only). For AILET PG aspirants, questions are from criminal law, constitutional law, the law of tort, jurisprudence, international law, etc.