AILET 2021: Applications open for law admissions

AILET 2021: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has invited applications for the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2021 for admission to five year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes. The application process is open and will conclude on May 20. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 20 in an offline mode.

Applications are accepted online only at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; nludelhi.ac.in. The admit card for the exam will be released on June 5. National Law University Delhi has not authorised any agent/ agency for admission, says the official notice, and candidates need to make payment at the official websites only. In case of any issue, candidates need to submit complaints at admission@nludelhi.ac.in.

AILET 2021: Eligibility

Education: PhD applicants should have LLM or an equivalent law degree with 55 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category, the minimum marks needed is 50 per cent. Those applying for a BA LLB should have passed class 12 with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and LLB is needed for LLM programme with 50 per cent marks and 45 per cent for reserved category candidates.

AILET 2021: Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3050. In the case of SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the fee is Rs 1,050. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.