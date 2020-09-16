AILET 2020 admit card released: Steps to download, important instructions

NLU entrance exam admit card released

AILET 2020 admit card: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the admit card or hall ticket for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 at its official website nludelhi.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 26 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. It will be a computer-based test. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Those who clear AILET 2020 will be eligible for admission to BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at NLU, Delhi. Students can go to NTA to practice a mock test. After conducting the exam, answer keys will be uploaded from September 26, the following day of the exam and candidates will have time to raise objections, if any till September 27, 5 pm, as per the official notice.

Read | After reports of ‘paper leak’, NLSIU says integrity of exam unaffected

AILET 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website nludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link under ‘announcements’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the given link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

OPINION | With new exam, National Law School of India University does students a disservice

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, even after having got provisional admit card issued and due to the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country, a test centre may have to be withdrawn. In that case an alternative, city, Centre shall be offered by NTA, as final Centre, where you will be asked to take the test,” the official notice read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd