AILET 2019 to be held on May 5

The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) will be conducted on May 5, 2019. As per the official circular released by the exam conducting body — National Law University, Delhi — the exam will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm at various centres across India. The admission notice will be issued in the first week of January 2019 and the online application forms will be available at nludelhi.ac.in from the first week of January 2019.

Every year, AILET is held for admissions to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, one-year LLM and PhD programmes.

Eligibility

For BA LLB: The candidates should have passed Class 12 or senior secondary school examination in any discipline with 50 per cent marks. Those students who will appear in the Class 12 examination in March/ April, 2018 can also apply for AILET 2018.

For LLM course: The candidates should have passed LLB or an equivalent degree from a recognised varsity with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate. There is 5 per cent relaxation for SC/ ST category.

Ph D course: Candidate must hold the master’s degree in Law from the recognised university. He/ should need to secure 55 per cent marks. There is 5 per cent relaxation for SC/ ST category.

The application fee will be Rs 3050 for the general candidates and Rs 1050 for SC/ST and PwD candidates. The BPL candidates of SC/ST category are exempted from paying the application fee.

