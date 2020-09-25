AIIMS to conduct open round counselling for MSc Nursing course on September 30

AIIMS counselling 2020: The counselling process will be conducted in offline mode on September 30. Representational image/ file

AIIMS MSc Nursing open round counselling 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will conduct the open round counselling for MSc Nursing courses on September 30 from 9 am. The online application process will be opened from September 24 to 28. The candidates need to register themselves at aiimsexams.org. The counselling process will be conducted in offline mode.

The AIIMS in its notification mentioned, “Candidates who are interested to participate in open round of seat allocation of M.Sc Nursing Course to be held in offline mode at LT-2, teaching block, AIIMS, New Delhi on 30.09.2020 will be required to register themselves online for open round of seat allocation on the AIIMS website- aiimsexam.org. The online registration will open on 24.09.2020 (Thursday) & close on 28.09.2020 (Monday) at 12:00 Noon.”

The candidates who secured minimum 50 per cent marks in the entrance can register themselves online for the open round of counselling.

AIIMS MSc Nursing course open round counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Select your desired course “MSc (Nursing)” Under “academic courses” tab and then click on the “register for open round of seat allocation/ counselling.”

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to login

Step 4: Opt “MyPage” click on “register for Open Round of Seat Allocation/Counselling” link and register yourself

Step 5: Take printout of registration slip

Step 6: Produce registration slip at the open round of seat allocation/ counselling.

During counselling, the candidates need to produce admit card, class 10 passing certificate, undergraduate (UG) degree passing certificate with 60 per cent marks for general category and 55 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd