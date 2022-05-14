scorecardresearch
AIIMS releases INI-CET July 2022 Session result: Here’s how to check

Results for the INI-CET July session exam are now available on the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 3:22:48 pm
INI-CET, AIIMSAIIMS has released a roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI-CET. (Representative image)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on May 14, 2022 (Saturday). Results for the INI-CET July session exam are now available on the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

Read |SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG 2022, says will create chaos, uncertainty

INI-CET July session 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘important announcements’ search for the link for the ‘list of the qualified candidates in INI-CET July 2022 Session’.

Step 3: A new window will open up. The result will be displayed on your screen in form of a PDF document.

Step 4: Save and download for future reference.

AIIMS has released a roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI-CET “on the basis of performance in online CBT examination held on 08-05-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry,
PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum,” the official notice stated.

Also read |New Delhi: Medical students protest at Jantar Mantar demanding postponement of NEET-PG 2022

Successful candidates of INI-CET July session exam will now be eligible to appear for the counselling process. All details about the counselling process will soon be revealed on the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in — soon.

On the basis of the final result of the counselling, candidates will be able to take admissions in several AIIMS — AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

